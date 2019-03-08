Rail disruption as car strikes bridge

Rail passengers travelling between Suffolk, Essex and London face prospects of delays after a car struck a bridge near Chelmsford.

All Greater Anglia services running through Chelmsford - which include trains heading to London Liverpool Street and Stratford - are running at a reduced speed following the collision, causing delays.

Network Rail engineers are en route to the scene to examine the bridge's condition - the extent of any damages is not currently known.

Current delays are between five and 13 minutes long depending on the service.

Greater Anglia expects disruption to continue until 2pm.

The following services are affected:

11:18 London Liverpool Street to Clacton-On-Sea due 12:44

11:30 London Liverpool Street to Norwich due 13:27

11:35 Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street due 12:45

11:48 London Liverpool Street to Braintree due 12:50

12:02 London Liverpool Street to Ipswich due 13:25