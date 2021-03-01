Published: 12:42 PM March 1, 2021 Updated: 12:54 PM March 1, 2021

Vets are learning about yoga during lockdown to help support their health and wellbeing, thanks to an Essex woman.

Jo Thorne, a receptionist at Kinfauns Vets in Dovercourt, has been hosting online sessions every Sunday morning for colleagues working in practices across the UK.

As well as working at the practice, Ms Thorne is also a qualified yoga instructor.

The sessions were arranged by VetPartners, which has 150 UK veterinary practices and 5,500 employees, as part of their commitment to caring for the health, wellbeing and fitness of employees during a challenging time for the veterinary industry dealing with the pandemic.

They are proving popular with team members, who have been learning various yoga techniques such as cat and cow stretches, warrior and downward facing dog, as well as breathing and meditation.

Ms Thorne said: “It is a busy life in vet practice and we’ve had the added pressure of working safely during the pandemic to protect ourselves, colleagues and clients, as well as provide the best possible service for pets and animals in our care.

“The uptake and interest in the classes has been lovely, with both regulars and those who dip in and out when they have time.

"Doing weekly yoga sessions gives them an opportunity to remove themselves from the pressure, stretch out muscles and release tension. One hour on a yoga mat letting go of your thoughts and focusing only on uniting your breath and movement is so beneficial for your wellbeing and vitality, physically and mentally.”

The classes are free but Jo invites donations to her local cat and dog rescue and rehoming centre.