Arrests after police officers assaulted

Essex Police confirmed one assault took place and another officer reported an incident in Colchester on the bank holiday weekend Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Archant

Calls have been made for greater respect for police after officers were assaulted whilst out trying to protect the public.

Police had attended the domestic row in Essex Way, Colchester on Sunday, May 26.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a domestic disturbance in Essex Way, Colchester, at 11.10pm on May 26.

"A 24-year-old man from Gwynedd in Wales was arrested on suspicion of assault, assault on an emergency worker and assault with intent to resist arrest.

"He remains in custody for questioning."

Pc Jed Raven, from Essex Police, called for members of the public to respect officers, reporting that a second incident in the town also took place overnight on the Bank Holiday.

He said: "Two officers in Colchester have been assaulted during the night shift including myself. Luckily only minor injuries.

"Both persons arrested were males and both intoxicated. Both spending the night and Monday in custody."