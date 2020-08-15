Man arrested after explosion from ‘homemade device’ rocks village

Forensic investigators are still at the scene of the explosion in Wignall Street, Lawford Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

Police are today still investigating after a “huge bang” rocked a village – understood to have been caused by a homemade explosive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are still present at Wignall Street in Lawford following the explosion last night Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Police are still present at Wignall Street in Lawford following the explosion last night Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Emergency services and bomb disposal experts were dispatched to Lawford after the blast last night.

It understood that a number of vehicles were damaged but no-one was hurt.

Police have said that it was not a terrorism incident.

Officers said a 64-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property. He is still in custody for questioning by investigating officers.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened at Wignall Street in Lawford just after 7pm.

Police sealed off the A137 Wignall Street to Ogilvie Hall for some time while they dealt with the incident.

Officers said this was for the safety of the public.

The MoD bomb disposal squad attended to search the area – including a property – with specialist teams and advise police co-ordinating the operation.

Police said the cause of the explosion was a “homemade explosive device”.

One resident said there had been a “huge bang” and another said people had been asked to leave their homes for safety reasons.