E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Woman charged with assisting offender over fatal stabbing

PUBLISHED: 21:32 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:32 24 October 2019

The Scales of Justice at the Old Bailey in London Picture: PA

The Scales of Justice at the Old Bailey in London Picture: PA

Archant

A woman from Essex has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old man in east London.

Robyn Willson, 26, from Clacton, will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on November 21 in connection with the death of Santino Angelo Dymiter.

Mr Dymiter was found critically injured in Chadd Green, Plaistow, at around 3.30pm on August 26.

You may also want to watch:

He died at the scene approximately an hour later and a post-mortem found he died of a stab wound.

Scotland Yard have arrested and charged three males with murder since the attack nearly two months ago.

Shaian Forde, 24, of Beech Gardens, Dagenham, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were charged with murder in September.

All four defendants will appear together at the Old Bailey on November 26.

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Relief at Barclays u-turn on cutting cash lifeline for small towns

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Popular BMX rider who died ‘struggled for years’ after girlfriend’s death, inquest hears

Grant Mowles with his former girlfriend Weronika Stepien, who suddenly died in 2015 at the age of 17. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

A14 to remain CLOSED until 9pm after double lorry crash

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

‘Incredible’ gaps in farmland prices emerge as growers plunged into uncertainty

Farmland prices are on the rise in the East of England, but supply has fallen according to Savills Picture: CHRISTOPHER RAWLINGS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists