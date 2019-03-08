Woman charged with assisting offender over fatal stabbing

The Scales of Justice at the Old Bailey in London Picture: PA Archant

A woman from Essex has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old man in east London.

Robyn Willson, 26, from Clacton, will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on November 21 in connection with the death of Santino Angelo Dymiter.

Mr Dymiter was found critically injured in Chadd Green, Plaistow, at around 3.30pm on August 26.

He died at the scene approximately an hour later and a post-mortem found he died of a stab wound.

Scotland Yard have arrested and charged three males with murder since the attack nearly two months ago.

Shaian Forde, 24, of Beech Gardens, Dagenham, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were charged with murder in September.

All four defendants will appear together at the Old Bailey on November 26.