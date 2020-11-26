Woman who deliberately drove Audi A3 at partner is jailed

Kerrianne Hibbert was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for dangerous driving Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A woman who used her car “as a weapon” by deliberately driving at her partner in Essex has been jailed for 12 months.

Kerrianne Hibbert, 29, drove her Audi A3 at her then partner “a number of times” in Harwich on May 28 this year, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Catherine Bradshaw, prosecuting, said Hibbert engaged in a “prolonged episode of dangerous driving” lasting several minutes following an argument with her partner.

The court heard that Hibbert’s partner left the home following an argument but after seeing her car parked at the pharmacy in Ramsey Road, attempted to get into the vehicle.

Hibbert then came out of the pharmacy and got into her car, and with her partner “half-in and half-out” of the vehicle, she reversed, Ms Bradshaw said.

She hit a lamppost and then told her partner: “I’m going to kill us both,” before driving off with her partner inside the car, the court heard.

Hibbert’s partner was then able to stop the car by grabbing the wheel and putting the handbrake on, and managed to get out.

Hibbert then sped off in the Audi and was described as taking a roundabout “on two wheels” before pulling into the forecourt of Tesco Express in Ramsey Road.

She again drove at the victim, who had to take cover behind bollards, before narrowly missing a bystander, Ms Bradshaw said.

Hibbert’s Audi did eventually make contact with the victim, leaving him with minor injuries.

Hibbert, of Central House, High Street, Harwich, previously pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving.

Shade Abiodun, defending, said Hibbert and her partner at the time were in a “toxic relationship” with a number of previous incidents.

“I would submit this is a case of a young lady who had had enough and had snapped in this incident,” she said.

“She is deeply remorseful for her actions.”

Sentencing Hibbert, Judge Emma Peters said: “Let’s be clear, this was a prolonged period of dangerous driving.

“You used your car, in my view, as a weapon.”

Judge Peters sentenced Hibbert to 12 months’ imprisonment and she will serve half her sentence in custody.

Judge Peters also banned Hibbert from driving for 15 months.