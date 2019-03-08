'She adores him': Ed Sheeran urged to help after sad Ettie, 6, misses Ipswich gigs with brain injury

Ettie Curtis. Picture: KLARA CURTIS Archant

Popstar Ed Sheeran has been urged to support a six-year-old girl who missed his homecoming gigs when she was rushed to hospital with severe epilepsy and left with permanent brain damage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ed Sheeran, pictured here performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS Ed Sheeran, pictured here performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Like thousands of other fans, Ettie Curtis - who affectionately calls the singer "Egg Sheeran" - was hoping to see her favourite star perform at Chantry Park in Ipswich over the Bank Holiday weekend.

But a horrific series of epileptic fits - at some points as many as 13 an hour - left her with permanent damage to the frontal lobe part of her brain, which controls emotions, memory, language and judgement.

MORE: 'We're completely broken' - Ettie left with permanent brain injury after devastating series of epileptic fits

That meant the Sutton Heath youngster stayed in hospital for several months, missing the concerts she was so looking forward.

But now friends of the family, who are trying to raise £10,000 for equipment to help Ettie's family care for her at home in the future, have now urged the Framlingham-raised singer to support the youngster.

As they prepare to hold a fundraiser at the Alan Crompton Community Hall in Rock Barracks on Sunday, October 13, organisers have urged Ed to donate raffle items and even perhaps send a recording giving his best wishes to Ettie, given she missed his concerts.

Sutton Heath Costcutter owner Jo Ragan, who is organising the event, said: "Ed is Ettie's absolute favourite. She calls him 'Egg Sheeran'.

"They were due to attend his concert in Ipswich were unable to reach home because she was in hospital.

"We'd love him to send her a little message. This little girl is a huge fan and it would be nice to give her a little boost.

You may also want to watch:

"She adores him and because they missed his concert, it would be nice to try and get something from him if possible."

Ettie began having seizures regularly earlier this year and was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge when they became increasingly frequent.

Her father Simon, a sergeant in the Royal Engineers bomb disposal team based at Wimbish, was allowed to return home from Iraq on compassionate leave, staying for weeks by his daughter's side.

Yet despite being put on a ketogenic diet by doctors at Addenbrooke's, which reduces carbohydrate intake in a bid to bring severe epilepsy under control, her brain was found to have been permanently damaged by the repeated seizures.

Ettie's mother, Klara Curtis, said everyone who knows the youngster has been left "dumbfounded" by what has happened.

But the community has rallied round to support them, with the Over the Rainbow Children's Charity - which supports families of young people with a serious illness or disability - pledging to raise £10,000.

Mrs Ragan said: "It's nice the community here are showing all their love and support.

"Ettie is an adorable little thing. She's a little poppet and I love her to pieces. She is a strong little girl and we have complete admiration for what the family have gone through."

The event on October 13 runs between 3pm and 7pm.

It will include an afternoon of music, as well as enterainment and children's activities.

Mrs Ragan is appealing for nearby businesses to donate items for raffle prizes.

Those interested in attending the event or helping out should search for Ettie's Fundraiser on Facebook.