EU elections 2019: How did your part of Suffolk or north Essex vote?

PUBLISHED: 16:55 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 27 May 2019

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party had success across Suffolk and Essex. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Following Sunday's European parliamentary regional election results, how did each district in Suffolk and North Essex vote? Take a look at the results in more detail.

Babergh

The rural district followed national trends on Sunday as Conservative, Labour and UKIP votes dramatically lowered, while the Liberal Democrats and Greens made gains. The newly-formed Brexit Party topped the polls.

Change UK - 893 | Conservatives - 2,729

English Democrats - 172 | Green - 4,494

Labour - 1,347 | Lib Dems - 5,590

Brexit - 11,355 | UKIP - 873

Ind. - 44

Braintree

It was a similar result for the Essex district, with UKIP and the Conservatives taking the heaviest losses, while the Brexit Party emerged on top.

Change UK - 1203 | Conservatives - 4009

English Democrats - 288 | Green - 5054

Labour - 2211 | Lib Dems - 6317

Brexit - 16590 | UKIP - 1336

Ind. - 80

Colchester

The Essex town has been known for its liberal stance in local elections, and the results reflect this on the continental level as the Liberal Democrats made significant gains after Conservative losses.

Change UK - 1637 | Conservatives - 4175

English Democrats - 226 | Green - 6707

Labour - 3401 | Lib Dems - 11114

Brexit - 17034 | UKIP - 1368

Ind. - 85

East Suffolk

The newly-formed authority showed little surprise with the overall winner, although the close battle between remain Green and Liberal Democrats is food for thought.

Change UK - 2132 | Conservatives - 7758

English Democrats - 524 | Green - 11289

Labour - 4818 | Lib Dems - 13893

Brexit - 27745 | UKIP - 2283

Ind. - 138

Ipswich

Suffolk's county town followed the national trends as Labour and Conservatives suffered similar losses, while a Liberal Democrat resurgence wasn't enough to stop the Brexit bus in its tracks.

Change UK - 825 | Conservatives - 2669

English Democrats - 207 | Green - 4164

Labour - 5095 | Lib Dems - 5383

Brexit - 11367 | UKIP - 1208

Ind. - 62

Maldon

The relatively small area packed a heavy punch when it came to results, with the Brexit Party making up for UKIP's lost ground, while the Conservatives again faced defeat.

Change UK - 699 | Conservatives - 1945

English Democrats - 123 | Green - 2061

Labour - 745 | Lib Dems - 3132

Brexit - 8436 | UKIP - 692

Ind. - 42

Mid Suffolk

While the Greens and the Liberal Democrats battled it out in the Suffolk flatlands for the remain vote, it was Nigel Farage's party that again took to the top.

Change UK - 803 | Conservatives - 3320

English Democrats - 183 | Green - 5565

Labour - 1384 | Lib Dems - 5924

Brexit - 12417 | UKIP - 1009

Ind. - 51

Tendring

Nigel Farage called Clacton the "most euro-sceptic and patriotic town" in the country - while that isn't for certain, Tendring district proved to be a stronghold for his new Brexit Party, polling more than 16,000 more votes than the Lib Dems.

Change UK - 1,086 | Conservatives - 3,282

English Democrats - 372 | Green - 3,499

Labour - 2,523 | Lib Dems - 5,016

Brexit - 21,410 | UKIP - 2,190

Ind. - 73

West Suffolk

The Liberal Democrats fought hard in the newly-contested district but predictably, as with the rest of the region, they were unable to capitalise on Labour and Conservative losses as the Brexit Party took top spot.

Change UK - 1760 | Conservatives - 5255

English Democrats - 367 | Green - 5807

Labour - 2748 | Lib Dems - 7464

Brexit - 16472 | UKIP - 1502

Ind. - 111

*NOTE: Parties that contested in 2014 but not in 2019 have been included in "IND/Other" in the Flourish visualisations.

