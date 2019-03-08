EU elections 2019: How did your part of Suffolk or north Essex vote?
PUBLISHED: 16:55 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 27 May 2019
Following Sunday's European parliamentary regional election results, how did each district in Suffolk and North Essex vote? Take a look at the results in more detail.
Babergh
The rural district followed national trends on Sunday as Conservative, Labour and UKIP votes dramatically lowered, while the Liberal Democrats and Greens made gains. The newly-formed Brexit Party topped the polls.
Change UK - 893 | Conservatives - 2,729
English Democrats - 172 | Green - 4,494
Labour - 1,347 | Lib Dems - 5,590
Brexit - 11,355 | UKIP - 873
Ind. - 44
Braintree
It was a similar result for the Essex district, with UKIP and the Conservatives taking the heaviest losses, while the Brexit Party emerged on top.
Change UK - 1203 | Conservatives - 4009
English Democrats - 288 | Green - 5054
Labour - 2211 | Lib Dems - 6317
Brexit - 16590 | UKIP - 1336
Ind. - 80
Colchester
The Essex town has been known for its liberal stance in local elections, and the results reflect this on the continental level as the Liberal Democrats made significant gains after Conservative losses.
Change UK - 1637 | Conservatives - 4175
English Democrats - 226 | Green - 6707
Labour - 3401 | Lib Dems - 11114
Brexit - 17034 | UKIP - 1368
Ind. - 85
East Suffolk
The newly-formed authority showed little surprise with the overall winner, although the close battle between remain Green and Liberal Democrats is food for thought.
Change UK - 2132 | Conservatives - 7758
English Democrats - 524 | Green - 11289
Labour - 4818 | Lib Dems - 13893
Brexit - 27745 | UKIP - 2283
Ind. - 138
Ipswich
Suffolk's county town followed the national trends as Labour and Conservatives suffered similar losses, while a Liberal Democrat resurgence wasn't enough to stop the Brexit bus in its tracks.
Change UK - 825 | Conservatives - 2669
English Democrats - 207 | Green - 4164
Labour - 5095 | Lib Dems - 5383
Brexit - 11367 | UKIP - 1208
Ind. - 62
Maldon
The relatively small area packed a heavy punch when it came to results, with the Brexit Party making up for UKIP's lost ground, while the Conservatives again faced defeat.
Change UK - 699 | Conservatives - 1945
English Democrats - 123 | Green - 2061
Labour - 745 | Lib Dems - 3132
Brexit - 8436 | UKIP - 692
Ind. - 42
Mid Suffolk
While the Greens and the Liberal Democrats battled it out in the Suffolk flatlands for the remain vote, it was Nigel Farage's party that again took to the top.
Change UK - 803 | Conservatives - 3320
English Democrats - 183 | Green - 5565
Labour - 1384 | Lib Dems - 5924
Brexit - 12417 | UKIP - 1009
Ind. - 51
Tendring
Nigel Farage called Clacton the "most euro-sceptic and patriotic town" in the country - while that isn't for certain, Tendring district proved to be a stronghold for his new Brexit Party, polling more than 16,000 more votes than the Lib Dems.
Change UK - 1,086 | Conservatives - 3,282
English Democrats - 372 | Green - 3,499
Labour - 2,523 | Lib Dems - 5,016
Brexit - 21,410 | UKIP - 2,190
Ind. - 73
West Suffolk
The Liberal Democrats fought hard in the newly-contested district but predictably, as with the rest of the region, they were unable to capitalise on Labour and Conservative losses as the Brexit Party took top spot.
Change UK - 1760 | Conservatives - 5255
English Democrats - 367 | Green - 5807
Labour - 2748 | Lib Dems - 7464
Brexit - 16472 | UKIP - 1502
Ind. - 111
*NOTE: Parties that contested in 2014 but not in 2019 have been included in "IND/Other" in the Flourish visualisations.