Storm Eunice closures update: Library services and more parks affected by Storm Eunice

Library services in the county are being affected by Storm Eunice.

The mobile libraries will not be running, and there will be no home library service deliveries due to the red weather warning issued this morning by the Met Office for gusts of up to 90mph in the east of England.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Libraries said book loans would be automatically extended and would not incur any fines due to the closures.

He added: “We apologise for any inconvenience but we’ve taken this decision in the interests of staff and customers as people are being advised not to travel.

You can also renew titles online, or contact our customer service team on 01473 351249, help@suffolklibraries.co.uk.

West Suffolk Council has announced that it will be closing all gated parks and cemeteries the authority manages tonight until at least Saturday morning.

This includes parks and open spaces such as Abbey Gardens, Nowton Park and West Stow Country Park.

Cemeteries include those at Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

A council spokesperson said the decision was taken to protect the public from possible trees and other debris damaged by the storm.

The council continues to have a team on hand, working with contractors, to clear any dangerous trees or debris.

Residents and visitors are asked to follow advice about not travelling and not to enter parks that cannot be locked due to the high wind conditions.

A review is also due to take place today about whether football matches should go ahead in Nowton Park and Hardwick Heath as well as Park Runs.

As soon as it is safe to do so, the parks and cemeteries will be re-opened.