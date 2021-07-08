Where to watch England v Italy in Euro 2020 final in Suffolk

Published: 4:15 PM July 8, 2021

The reaction of fans as Denmark took the lead with a stunning free-kick - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most places in Suffolk are fully booked for the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy on Sunday — but what places are still available and are any showing it on a big screen?

We are now just days away from the England squad making history as they prepare to take on Italy for their first major tournament final in 55 years.

Some people will opt to watch the game at home with family and friends, but others are looking for the atmosphere of a pub, sports club or bar.

Sadly, Portman Road has confirmed it will not be hosting a fanzone this year.

The event proved a hit at the 2018 World Cup, as supporters cheered on Gareth Southgate's men on their march to the semi-finals.

Fans celebrate England's first half equaliser in the semi-final against Denmark - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich Borough Council has also confirmed there are no plans for a large screen or fanzone at the Cornhill.

Nightflix Cinema, Colchester

The Euro 2020 final will be shown on an LED screen at the Nightflix drive-in cinema in Colchester, just off the A12.

This is NOT a drive-in event and any guests are advised to be prepared with their own camping chairs and seating, as there are limited beanbags available to use.

It is free to enter, and there is no need to book. Gates open at 5pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

A bar with food stalls will be available on the night, and you are not permitted to take in your own alcohol.





California Social Club, Ipswich

The social club in Foxhall Road said it has bookings coming in "thick and fast" but it still has a few tables left to watch the game on Sunday.

Message the club on Facebook to reserve your table.





Haverhill Community Sports Association

The home of Haverhill Rovers FC is opening its grounds for the clash on Sunday night.

There will be a free barbecue from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, with indoor and outdoor screens available.

There will even be an outdoor surround sound providing a stadium atmosphere for fans, along with live music and families welcome.

To reserve your spot, see here.





Aurora

It's first-come, first served at Aurora, which has limited space for the big match.

The venue recommends you arrive early to watch history being made.





The Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich

The pub has not yet confirmed whether it will have tables available for pre-booking, or whether you can walk in.

Supervisor Ashley Dietrich advised keeping an eye on the pub's Facebook page for more details.





The Halberd Inn, Ipswich

The pub will not be taking bookings for Sunday, so walk-ins will be accepted.

You will need to arrive early to secure a spot in front of a screen, however.





The Maltings, Stowmarket

The bar is currently fully booked, but it is looking at increasing capacity as there is demand for it.

Staff will let fans know on The Maltings' website once there is any availability.

Have we missed any places off the list? Get in touch with us here to share where you will be watching the game.



