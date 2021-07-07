Are pubs in Ipswich booked up for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday?

Published: 5:30 AM July 7, 2021

Will you be heading to watch the final on Sunday? - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Pubs and bars in Ipswich are already getting booked up ahead of the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, despite England having one more hurdle to face to secure a spot.

England are set to play Denmark at 8pm this evening for a place in Sunday's UEFA 2020 final at Wembley Stadium — which could be their first international tournament final since 1966.

Boris Johnson has even granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm on the big day – 15 minutes after normal closing time – in case the showpiece event goes to extra time and penalties.

So where in Ipswich is already booked up and how can you secure tickets?

Isaacs

You may also want to watch:

The popular waterfront bar is completely sold out for tonight's semi-final clash, but is yet to release tickets for the final on Sunday.

Nathaniel Coughlan, owner of the bar, said fans should keep an eye on the bar's social pages to book tickets ahead of the final. These are expected to be released by Thursday morning, once it has been determined whether England will be going through.

He said: "We are expecting Sunday to sell-out quickly whether England make the final or not.

"We will be following strict social distancing rules and are warning people not to come to the premises without a booking, as we are not taking walk-ins.

"People have been really well-behaved and have followed all the rules. And we don't serve people who are too drunk to stop any problems arising."

To secure a booking at Isaacs it is best to keep a close eye on their Facebook page after the final whistle tonight.

Wiff Waff

Just round the corner from Isaacs, popular sports bar Wiff Waff, is already fully booked for the final on Sunday.

However, the team said any bookings who do not turn up within the 15-minute grace period will lose their reservation. This means some walk-ins may be lucky enough to make it inside, but this will depend on the day.

Yates

The town centre bar has also announced it is fully booked for Sunday.

The Swan and Hedgehog

The pub will release its tickets for the game on Sunday — if England are victorious — after the final whistle against Denmark tonight.

Supervisor Ashley Dietrich said whether they make Sunday a pre-booking event will depend on tonight's result.

Again, he advised keeping an eye on their Facebook page for more details.

The Halberd Inn

The pub will not be taking bookings for Sunday, so walk-ins will be accepted. You will need to arrive early to secure a spot in front of a screen, however.

Have you got seats available to watch the game at your pub/bar? Get in touch here to be added to the list.