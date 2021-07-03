Pubs enjoy boost from England's Euro 2020 success, says landlord

Published: 6:00 AM July 3, 2021

Paul Summers says the Euros have been a big boost for business - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk pub landlord says Euro 2020 has provided a welcome boost for business - as the county gears up for England's quarter-final against Ukraine.

All eyes will be on Gareth Southgate's Three Lions as they face off against Andriy Shevchenko's team in Rome tonight at 8pm.

A win for England will see them progress to the semi-final against either Denmark or the Czech Republic at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Mr Summers said everyone behaved themselves on Tuesday night - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Asked if the football tournament has provided a boost for business, Paul Summers - who runs the Railway Tavern in Saxmundham - said: "It has, without a shadow of a doubt.

"My Tuesday takings were more like a Saturday night, so it's absolutely brilliant."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Summers said there were some "very jubilant" scenes following England's 2-0 victory in their last 16 game with Germany on Tuesday, which was also a full house.

"There were lots of people in, I was turning people away," he said.

"A German punter was in and he wasn't very happy. He was saying lots of things in German.

"But at the end he shook my hand and said: 'From now on, I'll support England.'

"We were at full capacity, all seated. There were some very jubilant scenes at the final whistle, people were jumping around but gladly in their own space.

Mr Summers believes England can now go all the way and lift the trophy, and is predicting a final against Italy.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will play Ukraine in Rome in the quarter-final - Credit: PA

"I think we going to win the whole lot," he said.

"Now Kane has scored his goal, I think he's going to come good and with Sterling playing the way he is, I think we can do it.

"They are gelling really well and becoming one unit. So hopefully it will come true."

Meanwhile, The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has said over 1.5million fewer pints will be sold during the Saturday's game than if there were no Covid-19 restrictions.

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, pub customers must follow the rule of six, or two households, when in groups, observe social distancing and consume food and alcohol at tables.

Raheem Sterling is England's top scorer at the tournament - Credit: PA

However, it conceded that up to 6m pints will be sold during the game if England fans do watch it in a pub, with up to 19m pints on the whole day.

Posting on social media, Suffolk police urged supporters to “continue to show respect and consideration to other football fans and members of the public”.

A spokeswoman for the force said that so far during the tournament, the majority of fans have behaved themselves.