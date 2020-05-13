E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Euromillions player comes forward to claim £130,000 win bought in Essex

PUBLISHED: 12:15 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 13 May 2020

A person has come forward to collect a huge Euromillions win in Essex Picture: SEAN GLADWELL/GETTY IMAGES/HEMERA

A Euromillions lottery player from Essex has claimed over £134,000 in winnings from a draw earlier this year.

Camelot, who run The National Lottery, confirmed that it has received a claim for the EuroMillions prize from the draw on February 28.

The ticket, purchased in the Chelmsford area matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the draw, winning the holder £134,316.20.

The prize claim will now be validated by Camelot before the winner is paid.

It’s not clear at this stage who the winner is or whether the money was won by an individual or a syndicate.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said:“It is fantastic news that the lucky ticket-holder has now claimed their prize.

“During the current crisis, we’d like to encourage as many players as possible to check their tickets and play online or on the National Lottery app.”

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

