Euromillions player comes forward to claim £130,000 win bought in Essex

A person has come forward to collect a huge Euromillions win in Essex Picture: SEAN GLADWELL/GETTY IMAGES/HEMERA Archant

A Euromillions lottery player from Essex has claimed over £134,000 in winnings from a draw earlier this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Camelot, who run The National Lottery, confirmed that it has received a claim for the EuroMillions prize from the draw on February 28.

The ticket, purchased in the Chelmsford area matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the draw, winning the holder £134,316.20.

You may also want to watch:

The prize claim will now be validated by Camelot before the winner is paid.

It’s not clear at this stage who the winner is or whether the money was won by an individual or a syndicate.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said:“It is fantastic news that the lucky ticket-holder has now claimed their prize.

“During the current crisis, we’d like to encourage as many players as possible to check their tickets and play online or on the National Lottery app.”