Euromillions player comes forward to claim £130,000 win bought in Essex
PUBLISHED: 12:15 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 13 May 2020
Archant
A Euromillions lottery player from Essex has claimed over £134,000 in winnings from a draw earlier this year.
Camelot, who run The National Lottery, confirmed that it has received a claim for the EuroMillions prize from the draw on February 28.
The ticket, purchased in the Chelmsford area matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the draw, winning the holder £134,316.20.
You may also want to watch:
The prize claim will now be validated by Camelot before the winner is paid.
It’s not clear at this stage who the winner is or whether the money was won by an individual or a syndicate.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said:“It is fantastic news that the lucky ticket-holder has now claimed their prize.
“During the current crisis, we’d like to encourage as many players as possible to check their tickets and play online or on the National Lottery app.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.