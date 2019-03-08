Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 23:56 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 23:56 26 May 2019

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummeryk, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummeryk, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party was the big winner in this year's European Elections in the East of England - taking three of the seven seats up for grabs.

Liberal Democrat MEPs Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha. Picture: NEIL PERRYLiberal Democrat MEPs Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha. Picture: NEIL PERRY

But it was also a big night for the Liberal Democrats who took two, and for The Green Party which won its first ever seat in the region.

The Conservatives hung on to the last seat - but Labour's Alex Mayer lost out as the party failed to get enough votes to take a seat under the proportional representation system.

The Brexit Party will be sending Richard Tice, Michael Heaver and June Mummery to Brussels and Strasbourg from this region. The Liberal Democrat MEPs are Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsinga. Dr Catherine Rowett won for The Green Party and Geoffrey Van Orden retained one seat for the Conservatives.

You may also want to watch:

The turnout was 36.4%, fractionally down from 36.6% in 2014 - but it was noticeably higher in Remain-voting districts in the west of the region.

Lowestoft fish merchant June Mummery was one of the successful Brexit Party candidates and promised to take the battle for the region's fisheries to Brussels.

She said: "We will get over to Brussels as soon as we can to get on with getting us out of Europe and getting our fishing grounds back from Europe."

While UEA Professor Dr Rowett said she was looking forward to being part of a large Green group from across the continent in the European Parliament.

"I'm hoping to go over on Wednesday, I think I can go by train and get back the same day because I've got some exams to sort out on Thursday! But this is a great day for us and very important - we have won seats in places we have never done that well before!"

And Lucy Nethsingha for the Liberal Democrats was determined to take the Remain message to Europe: "We are going to Brussels to fight Brexit and to remain in the EU, the tide is turning as these elections show," she said.

Most Read

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummeryk, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

7 unusual Airbnb’s in Suffolk – including a treehouse and a windmill

Butley Priory is now available for people to rent on Airbnb. Photo: FABIAN BLASCHKE

New Aldeburgh Carnival Queen is announced

Left to right: 2019 Aldeburgh Carnival Queen Poppy Martinez and her attendants Ellen Cooney and Amelia Clements Picture: ALDEBURGH CARNIVAL

A14 overnight closures at Stowmarket for works

The A14 at Stowmarket will see overnight closures between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummeryk, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

7 unusual Airbnb’s in Suffolk – including a treehouse and a windmill

Butley Priory is now available for people to rent on Airbnb. Photo: FABIAN BLASCHKE

New Aldeburgh Carnival Queen is announced

Left to right: 2019 Aldeburgh Carnival Queen Poppy Martinez and her attendants Ellen Cooney and Amelia Clements Picture: ALDEBURGH CARNIVAL

A14 overnight closures at Stowmarket for works

The A14 at Stowmarket will see overnight closures between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummeryk, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Euro Election 2019: Follow the counts as they happen throughout Sunday evening

European election votes will be counted on Sunday night and the winning candidates are set to be announced early Monday morning

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

TeigyFest music festival raises cash for girl affected by cold sore virus

Rebbeca and Tony Bayliss with their daughters Tracey (left) and Teigan (right) at 'TeigyFest' which raised awareness of the dangers of kissing newborn babies. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Plans submitted for 420 new homes at Colchester’s Fiveways Fruit Farm site

The proposed development would see the Fiveways junction transformed into a four-arm roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists