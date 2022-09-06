News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police pull over farm vehicle with unsecured load of potatoes

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:35 AM September 6, 2022
This vehicle was stopped for having an insecure load

This vehicle was stopped for having an insecure load in Euston in west Suffolk - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver was reported after an agricultural vehicle was caught with an unsecured load of potatoes.

The incident happened this morning, September 6, on the A1088 at Euston, near Thetford, in west Suffolk.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped due to the insecure load.

The tyres on the stopped vehicle in Euston

The tyres on the stopped vehicle in Euston - Credit: NSRAPT

The vehicle was also found to have two tyres with "insufficient tread" and a tow hitch that was "badly" worn.

The badly worn tow hitch

The badly worn tow hitch - Credit: NSRAPT

The driver was reported and the vehicle was parked, awaiting new tyres and securing equipment.

Suffolk Live News
Thetford News

