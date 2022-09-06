Police pull over farm vehicle with unsecured load of potatoes
Published: 10:35 AM September 6, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A driver was reported after an agricultural vehicle was caught with an unsecured load of potatoes.
The incident happened this morning, September 6, on the A1088 at Euston, near Thetford, in west Suffolk.
According to police, the vehicle was stopped due to the insecure load.
The vehicle was also found to have two tyres with "insufficient tread" and a tow hitch that was "badly" worn.
The driver was reported and the vehicle was parked, awaiting new tyres and securing equipment.