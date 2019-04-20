Sunny

Popular Euston Rural Pastimes event raises £40,000 for charity

20 April, 2019 - 10:00
The Euston Rural Pastimes event has raised £40,000 for charity Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

The Euston Rural Pastimes event has raised £40,000 for charity Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Archant

A popular country fair held in west Suffolk last year has donated a total of £40,000 to two charities in the area.

The Euston Rural Pastimes event on June 10 attracted around 10,000 people, who enjoyed craft and country skills demonstrations, animal shows, classic cars, steam engines, model aircrafts, food stalls and children's activities.

The annual event held at Euston Park on the Duke of Grafton's Estate, near Thetford, raised £30,000 for Bury St Edmunds-based charity St Nicholas Hospice Care and £10,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The money raised came from entrance fees, exhibitor and stallholder fees, catering and a legacy donation.

Chris Fogden, chairman of the event's organising committee, said: “I am very pleased, on behalf of a wonderful band of volunteers to be able to donate the money raised from the event to such excellent causes.”

Miranda McCoy, St Nicholas Hospice Care's community fundraiser, said: “Euston Rural Pastimes is a great day out for the family with lots of things to see and enjoy. It is a huge favourite with our supporters and volunteers and indeed with the staff.

“The organising committee has supported us for many years and we consider ourselves extremely lucky to be one of the many benefitting charities of such a brilliant event.”

Sophie Mathew, East Anglian Air Ambulance community fundraising manager for Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “We are extremely grateful that the organising committee has chosen to support our charity for another year. We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our community, so a huge thank you goes out to the committee and all of supporters who attend. The event is a real pleasure to be involved in alongside other local charities and we can't wait to see what is lined up for this year.”

Organisers are now preparing for this year's Euston Rural Pastimes country fair on Sunday, June 9 from 10am.

The event has two new features this year, horse whisperer and stunt rider Guido Louis will be showcasing his skills throughout the day, and renowned dog writer David Tomlinson will be organising a family dog show.

Since its inception in 1991, the event has raised more than £500,000 for local charities.

For more information or to buy reduced price advance tickets, visit www.eustonruralpastimes.org.uk

