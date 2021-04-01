News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Carry on and don't give up' - 101-year-old's inspiring birthday message

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:12 PM April 1, 2021   
Evelyn Amos celebrated her 101st birthday in style with the help of the Hadleigh Nursing Home staff. 

"Just carry on and don't give up" - that is a Hadleigh grandmother's advice for a long and happy life after she turned 101 by celebrating in style.

Great-grandmother Evelyn Amos celebrated her special day with a cake and gifts on Tuesday, March 30. 

When asked about her secret to a long and happy life, she said: "Just carry on and don’t give up - to be honest I blinked and I was here at 101.”

Mrs Amos was born in Ilford, Essex and grew up in Barkingside, with her two sisters and brother who died aged 18. 

 Evelyn Amos with Hadleigh Nursing Home manager, Jan Seal

She met and married her husband Fred in 1939 and they stayed happily married until Fred died in 1999. 

Mrs Amos has four children, one girl and three boys. She also has grandchildren and great-grandchildren all over the world. 

She worked most of her career for the Inland Revenue in London before moving to Colchester. Later on in life she worked for Harris, the bacon and pie producer in Ipswich. 

Before moving to Hadleigh Nursing Home in May last year, the 101-year-old lived in Little Blakenham. 

Hadleigh News

