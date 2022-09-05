'Beautiful' Suffolk Punch event celebrates county icon
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Suffolk Punches were celebrated at a "beautiful "event in Easton on Sunday to celebrate an icon of our county.
Held at Easton Park Farm, near Woodbridge, 25 horses were on display as part of Celebrating The Suffolk Icon event.
Holbeach Scarlett was crowned supreme champion for 2022 at the event by the Suffolk Horse Society.
All gate proceeds will be donated to the Suffolk Horse Society to help preserve the breed and conduct research into its genetics in a bid to help increase the population.
"It was beautiful," said farm manager, Fiona Siddall.
"The weather was perfect, the horses were exceptional and every single one of them looked incredible.
"Everyone worked so hard to get their horses ready and they've all done it for the love of the horse – none of them have been paid.
"This is their passion and this is their life.
"They want to make sure that this part of Suffolk's living history lives on for the next generation."
The event saw a large turnout, with people of all ages in attendance.
"We had a great number of visitors," said Fiona.
"People were watching all day.
"As part of our living heritage, it's important to share and get these horses out there to as many people as possible.
"These were the tractors of Suffolk for many years and they're a really important part of the county's history."
Suffolk Horse Society say there are fewer than 500 pure-bred Suffolk Horses registered in the UK and they had been notified of 41 foals being born in 2022 so far.
Fiona hopes events and shows such as this can help increase numbers and encourage the next generation to continue the county's passion for them.
"We've had young handlers events so there are some youngsters coming through," she said.
"We've got high hopes for the future of the breed.
"The Suffolk Horse Society help all the breeders.
"They work a lot on the genetics and are trying to extend the gene pool.
"All the money on the gate will be going to the society and donations are still being accepted.
"These are a really important part of our heritage and that's why events like this are so important."