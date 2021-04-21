Published: 3:17 PM April 21, 2021

Mums to be will be able to attend a virtual event to ask questions about the Covid vaccine - Credit: PA

Mums to be will be able to ask questions about the Covid vaccine and any possible effect it may have on maternity, breastfeeding, pregnancy and fertility in a new virtual event.

The event is being held by the Maternity Voices in partnership with the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) and is taking place at 12pm on Friday, April 23.

With pregnant women now set to be offered the Covid vaccine at the same time as other people their age, this is an ideal opportunity to access trusted and accurate information.

Speaking at the event will be experienced midwife Teri Gavin Jones, ICS director of nursing Lisa Nobes, Danny Showell from Public Health England and well-known local GP, Dr Juno Jesuthasan.

Mel Lewis from the Maternity Voices Partnership, said: “I am looking forward to hosting the event with clinical partners at the ICS.

“This is an event that will be much appreciated by our members who have several questions about the vaccine and any possible effect it may have on maternity, breastfeeding, pregnancy and fertility.”