Event guide to LGBT+ History Month in Suffolk

Here's a complete list of events you can get involved in to celebrate LGBT+ History Month in Suffolk this year.

Ipswich LGBTQ+ Women’s Group: Meetings are taking place on February 10 and 24. Click here for more information.

Big Fat Quiz of The Queers: Starting at 7.30pm on Valentine's Day this Zoom quiz is taking teams of up to six people. Click here for tickets or here for more information.

Suffolk Pride PoC Forum: Suffolk Pride is looking for local LGBTQIA+ people that would like to join a team to lead a forum for people of colour. The hope is the group will incite discussion and dialogue so that Suffolk Pride can better support the whole community. Happening on February 16, email for more information: events@suffolkpride.org.uk or join the Zoom meeting here.

Ipswich LGBTQ+ 20s & early 30s: The group has a monthly book club, click here to find out more.

Pride in Suffolk’s Past — Suffolk Archives Webinar: The project is two-fold; to explore and share the hidden stories of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people in Suffolk, but also to collect contemporary stories of Suffolk’s LGBTQ+ Community, documenting people’s experiences through a period of monumental societal change towards sexuality and gender identity. Taking place on February 18, click here for more information.

March for Dignity and Q&A: Hosted by the University of Suffolk LGBTQ+ Officer, the LGBTQ+ Staff Network and curated by Fringe, a showing of the documentary ‘March for Dignity’, followed by a Q&A with the film’s director John Eames. This film follows a small group of LGBTI+ activists in Tbilisi, Georgia as they attempt to conduct the first pride march in the country. Taking place on February 19, click here for more information.

Unconference: Hosted by the University of Suffolk LGBTQ+ Society and the LGBTQ+ Staff Network, a conference which uses Open Space Technologies to foster discussion and innovation. The theme is ‘Mind, Body, Soul’. Taking place on February 26, click here for more information.

Suffolk Pride Open Meeting: Join on Zoom for the second open meeting of the year on February 22 at 7.30pm. Click here for the Zoom link.