Charity shoot raises over £1,100 for the Every Heart Matters appeal

Pictured at the West Suffolk Hospital is Mark Bessey, from cardiac diagnostics; Jon Read and Melissa Smith, shift supervisors at Eriswell Lodge; Stuart Smith, director at Eriswell Lodge; and Tony Floyde, senior project manager for new cardiac centre. Picture: MY WISH CHARITY Archant

Sharp shooters have helped to raise over £1,100 for the Every Heart Matters appeal.

A total of 89 of them gathered at Eriswell Lodge, on the Brandon Road, in Eriswell, for the charity shoot which was hailed as a “fantastic” occasion.

There were six different categories with the overall winner being Daren Parsons with a score of 48/50.

A total of £1,131.85 was raised for the appeal, which is being organised by the My WiSH Charity, with the money going to help towards getting to the £500,000 target to complete a new cardiac diagnostic centre at the West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

Melissa Smith, a shift supervisor at Eriswell Lodge, said: “It was a really good day and we were delighted to have raised the money for the appeal. To get 89 through the event and to be able to raise that money was fantastic and everyone seemed to enjoy the occasion.

“There were a lot of youngsters who went round and round and it was nice to see them all out and enjoying themselves.”

And along with fellow shift supervisor Jon Read, and the director of the complex Stuart Smith, they linked up with staff at the hospital to hand over the money.

Sally Daniels, appeal manager wanted to thank Eriswell Lodge for all their hard work,

“Putting on events is never easy and Melissa and the team worked tirelessly to hold this shoot for us. It was a fantastic day and everyone seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves. It was great to see so many families and people of all abilities enjoy the sport”.

The winners of the other categories were: Junior high gun, Henry Lungley 43/50; Ladies high gun, Mel Comyn-Otter 37/50; Veteran high gun, Jerry Read 40/50; Disabled Shooter high gun, Dave Lewzey 42/50; and Parent and Child Combined score high gun, Shane and John Porter 87/100.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is investing £5.2m in developing a state of the art cardiac suite that will provide quicker access to more treatments, but the £500,000 the My WiSH Charity is hoping to raise will lead to the whole unit, which is currently fragmented on different floors, being brought together in one purpose-built centre.

And if you would like to donate to the Every Heart Matters Appeal you can do so by going to Justgiving.com/ehma or text EHMA17 £10 to 70070.

And for further info about the day contact the charity at fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk or call 01284 713466.