Have you seen missing teenager Evie Sims?

Evie Sims, 15, has been missing from Sudbury since the night of Monday, February 25 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for any information to help them locate missing 15-year-old Evie Sims.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Evie, from Sudbury, was last seen on the evening of Monday, February 25, when she left her home about 8.20pm.

She has not been seen since and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Evie is described as slim, with long blonde hair. She is roughly 5ft 5in tall.

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded top, black jeans and a black coat with a white fury hood, with white trainers and either jogging bottoms or jeans.

Suffolk Constabulary have not released any information to say she has connections to any other areas in or out of Suffolk.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Evie and anyone who has seen her, knows of her whereabouts or sees a teenager matching the description given should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD reference 449 of 25 February 2019.