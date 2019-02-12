Partly Cloudy

‘It made me feel physically sick’ – What happened when Terry Butcher tried out for Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:30 05 March 2019

Ipswich Town and England legend Terry Butcher shared his favourite sporting memories for the charity that helps lose living with dementia, depression and loneliness. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Town and England legend Terry Butcher shared his favourite sporting memories for the charity that helps lose living with dementia, depression and loneliness. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Dozens of guests packed out Quay Place on Monday morning as Ipswich Town hero Terry Butcher opened up about the highs and lows of his sporting career.

More than 60 guests filled the Sporting Memories Suffolk Celebration Event at Quay Place with Terry Butcher. Picture: RACHEL EDGEMore than 60 guests filled the Sporting Memories Suffolk Celebration Event at Quay Place with Terry Butcher. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The ex-footballer, a key Ipswich player during the Sir Bobby Robson era, was quick to recall the low point of his star-studded career at the Sporting Memories charity event, held at the former church on the Ipswich Waterfront.

The Blues legend said that wearing a Norwich City kit during a trial as a youngster left him feeling “physically sick” – drawing a cheer from the packed out crowd.

In contrast, he picked nights under the Wembley lights, tackling tricky midfielder Maradona and travelling the world with Ipswich as some of his favourite moments.

The event was held in aid of Sporting Memories, the world’s first charity dedicated to sports reminiscence – which aims to use sport as a way to help those aged 50 or older living with dementia, depression or loneliness.

Terry Butcher alongside BBC Radio Suffolk's Stephen Foster and Suffolk County Councillor James Reeder. Picture: RACHEL EDGETerry Butcher alongside BBC Radio Suffolk's Stephen Foster and Suffolk County Councillor James Reeder. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The charity, which now runs 114 free weekly clubs across the country, first started their Ipswich club 18 months ago, and invited the former central defender as a guest speaker to celebrate the occasion.

Speaking after the event, Mr Butcher said: “It’s for a great cause. It’s a message to get people out that are lonely, have dementia or mental health problems and start talking about sport.

“People with mental health problems, dementia and loneliness cocoon themselves away from people and meetings such as this, and we want people to come out, speak to the group, get familiar with their surroundings and do it on a regular basis.

“By giving them a base to come to, Sporting Memories, it can certainly help a lot of people.”

Sporting Memories Suffolk Celebration Event at Quay Place with Terry Butcher. Picture: RACHEL EDGESporting Memories Suffolk Celebration Event at Quay Place with Terry Butcher. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Richard Hunt, Suffolk project co-ordinator for the charity said: “By tapping into people’s love of sport through using images of favourite stars, events and venues, conversations are started.

“Happy and treasured memories flood back and the ensuing activities help to promote or maintain mental and physical well-being.”

The event, which was free to enter, closed with an open Q&A session and quiz.

Sporting Memories meetings run every Monday in the former church from 10.30am.

