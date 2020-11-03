Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE Archant

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner has thanked well wishers on social media after it was reported the former Blues striker is recovering from brain tumour surgery.

Thank you, I'm fighting and have incredible people looking after me https://t.co/9e3FcVikmC — Paul Mariner (@Paul_Mariner) November 3, 2020

The club great, who was part of Bobby Robson’s golden era at Portman Road, replied to a message of support from a Town fan today.

Mariner, 67, tweeted: “Thank you, I’m fighting and have incredible people looking after me.”

The centre-forward, who won the FA Cup in 1978 and the Uefa Cup in 1981 with Ipswich, scored 139 goals in 339 games for Town from 1976 to 1984 and also earned 35 England caps.

The club also showed its support for Mariner today, tweeting: “Everyone at #itfc is with you @PaulMariner.”

Mariner, who also played for Plymouth Argyle and Arsenal, was inducted into the Ipswich Town hall of fame in 2011.

Following his playing career, Mariner coached in America with New England Revolution before a spell back at Plymouth as manager in 2009.

He also enjoyed a spell as head coach of Toronto FC.

Paul Mariner has tweeted fans to thank them for their support Picture: ARCHANT Paul Mariner has tweeted fans to thank them for their support Picture: ARCHANT

