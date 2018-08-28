Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘PTSD is one big pressure cooker’ former soldier offers helping hand to other veterans

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:21 06 November 2018

Gary Stockton has launched a project in Colchester to help veterans suffering with PTSD Picture: PHOENIX HEROES CIC

Gary Stockton has launched a project in Colchester to help veterans suffering with PTSD Picture: PHOENIX HEROES CIC

Archant

A Colchester man has set up a charity to help veterans suffering with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Gary Stockton with Curtis Tyler of BFBS Radio in Colchester Picture: PHOENIX HEROES CICGary Stockton with Curtis Tyler of BFBS Radio in Colchester Picture: PHOENIX HEROES CIC

Gary Stockton spent more than 20 years serving in the Royal Logistics Corps where he reached the rank of Warrant Officer Class 1.

In 2009 he left the army and went on to found Phoenix Heroes PTSD Veteran Support in July, 2018.

Mr Stockton hopes that the project will get veterans back into work and has secured patronage from several companies and figures, including former SAS soldier Mark Billingham

He got the idea after helping his daughter give out food to the homeless in Colchester.

Gary Stockton whilst he was serving in Northern Island in 1990 Picture: GARY STOCKTONGary Stockton whilst he was serving in Northern Island in 1990 Picture: GARY STOCKTON

He said: “It wasn’t a massive effort but we were just giving out clothes to the homeless on Christmas Eve.

“The more people I spoke to the more I realised that so many of them were veterans, that is all down to PTSD and it triggered something in me.”

PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is an anxiety disorder caused by stressful, frightening or distressing events and is common amongst those who served on the frontline.

Despite there being many charities who look to offer support to veterans living with PTSD, Mr Stockton believes Pheonix can offer something different.

Phoenix Heroes was set-up by Mr Stockton in July, 2018 Picture: PHOENIX HEROES CICPhoenix Heroes was set-up by Mr Stockton in July, 2018 Picture: PHOENIX HEROES CIC

“Family is key for us,” he said. “When an ex-army guy or girl comes home their family take the brunt of the problems caused by PTSD.”

Mr Stockton wants to use Phoenix Heroes to get veterans into projects that allow them to open up and socialise.

He has been in contact with Hawk Farm, in Weeley, Essex, which helps vulnerable adults by using equestrian projects.

Mr Stockton said: “Once we get them socialising we can identify what industry they want to work in, decide whether they need training or not and we can then use our networks to get them back into employment.

“I’m not a professional psychologist but I am an ex-squaddie so I can relate to these people better, we have that connection.”

Mr Stockton is looking to use his experience in the events industry to get veterans employed.

He continued: “At the end of the day PTSD is a pressure cooker, I want to take that pressure away.”

To support Phoenix Heroes visit the website make sure you also like their Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Boy on bike involved in hit-and-run

27 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The boy did not require hospital treatment following the incident. Picture: Nick Butcher

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car which failed to stop while cycling in Lowestoft.

‘Shocked’ McDonald’s customer quoted £645 for broken tooth blames ‘foreign object’ inside burger

51 minutes ago Greta Levy
William Johnson, who claims he lost a tooth biting into a McDonald's burger

A man claims he lost a tooth after biting into a McDonald’s burger, only to find a “foreign object” was wedged between the two buns.

Greater Anglia apologises after ‘extensive disruption’

11:57 Michael Steward
Greater Anglia has apologised for 'extensive disruption' last week Picture: ARCHANT

The managing director of Greater Anglia has apologised after “extensive disruption” to train services last week.

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sold in less than four months for more than £31.5 million

11:38 Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, the main house which has sold along with the estate, for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where the Sutton Hall Estate - totalling more than 2170 acres, a Georgian house and 11 further properties - has sold for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag.

Queen wishes Eileen and Peter a happy 65th wedding anniversary

11:30 Dominic Moffitt
Peter and Eileen Burch proudly show their wedding photo and card from the Queen Picture:

A Suffolk couple have celebrated their landmark blue sapphire wedding anniversary with a card from the Queen.

Police appeal for help in tracing missing Essex woman

11:19 Michael Steward
Emma Lynn, who is missing from her home in Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from her home in Clacton.

£3million pay-out for child after ‘mistakes’ made during birth at West Suffolk Hospital

11:05 staff reporter
West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

A boy who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after “mistakes” by medics during his birth at a Bury St Edmunds hospital will receive millions in NHS damages.

Most read

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24