Woman and car involved in town centre crash
PUBLISHED: 11:26 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 12 February 2020
Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
A female pedestrian has sustained neck pain after being involved in a collision with a car in Beccles.
Suffolk police were called to reports of the collision in Exchange Square at around 10.40am this morning.
The incident involved a vehicle and a female pedestrian, who is reporting neck pains from the collision.
An ambulance has been called to assess the woman's injuries and police remain at the scene.