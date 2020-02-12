E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman and car involved in town centre crash

PUBLISHED: 11:26 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 12 February 2020

A car and a pedestrian have been involved in a collision in Exchange Square, Beccles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A female pedestrian has sustained neck pain after being involved in a collision with a car in Beccles.

Suffolk police were called to reports of the collision in Exchange Square at around 10.40am this morning.

The incident involved a vehicle and a female pedestrian, who is reporting neck pains from the collision.

An ambulance has been called to assess the woman's injuries and police remain at the scene.

