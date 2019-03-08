New 79 homes and community centre plans are 'exciting news for all of Bury St Edmunds'

Detailed plans for long-awaited new homes and a new community centre on a Bury St Edmunds estate have been submitted.

After years of work and consultation, the detailed planning application is in for 79 homes and a new community centre and children's centre on the site of the former Howard Primary School on the Howard estate.

The outdated current Newbury Community Centre will be replaced in a multi-million-pound project that will include the Carousel Children's Centre, social club, two halls - one which can be divided up - a community hub, café, committee room and offices.

The proposals also allow for the future provision of Football Association approved changing rooms.

The project is a partnership between the Newbury Community Association (NCA), Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council, which chose Keepmoat Homes as the developer.

Councillor Paul Hopfensperger said on Facebook: "I am delighted to announce that after eight long years of hard work and negotiations, the planning application has now been submitted for a new community centre, children's centre and associated housing.

"It is very exciting news for the people of St Olaves Ward and all of Bury St Edmunds.

"It will be, without doubt, the finest community centre and children's centre in the area and provide much needed housing. It contains everything you asked us for during the public consultations."

The community centre and children's centre will be built on part of the former school site and ownership of the new building will be handed over to the Newbury Community Association who run the existing centre.

The old centre, which was built half a century ago, will then be demolished and replaced with homes.

Housing will also be developed on the remaining part of the former school site and the current children's centre site.

According to a design and access statement with the application, the development will provides 23 affordable houses, a mix of two and three-bed properties.

The statement said: "The proposed development will create housing choice, new amenity spaces and a new community centre for the existing and new community, whilst improving public access across the site and to the wider pedestrian network."

It added the "dynamic" new community centre had been designed though "extensive consultation with the local community".

