E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New 79 homes and community centre plans are 'exciting news for all of Bury St Edmunds'

PUBLISHED: 09:44 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 20 October 2019

An impression of what the development could look like by Pegasus Urban Design on behalf of Keepmoat Homes

An impression of what the development could look like by Pegasus Urban Design on behalf of Keepmoat Homes

Archant

Detailed plans for long-awaited new homes and a new community centre on a Bury St Edmunds estate have been submitted.

Alex Till ( third from right at the front), chief executive of MENTA, has been appointed by the Newbury Community Association as chairman of the Newbury Community Centre Project Board.Alex Till ( third from right at the front), chief executive of MENTA, has been appointed by the Newbury Community Association as chairman of the Newbury Community Centre Project Board.

After years of work and consultation, the detailed planning application is in for 79 homes and a new community centre and children's centre on the site of the former Howard Primary School on the Howard estate.

The outdated current Newbury Community Centre will be replaced in a multi-million-pound project that will include the Carousel Children's Centre, social club, two halls - one which can be divided up - a community hub, café, committee room and offices.

The proposals also allow for the future provision of Football Association approved changing rooms.

The project is a partnership between the Newbury Community Association (NCA), Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council, which chose Keepmoat Homes as the developer.

Cllr Paul Hopfensperger. Newbury Community Centre Picture: CONTRIBUTEDCllr Paul Hopfensperger. Newbury Community Centre Picture: CONTRIBUTED

READ MORE: Project to replace Howard Community Centre in Bury St Edmunds backed by government

Councillor Paul Hopfensperger said on Facebook: "I am delighted to announce that after eight long years of hard work and negotiations, the planning application has now been submitted for a new community centre, children's centre and associated housing.

"It is very exciting news for the people of St Olaves Ward and all of Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

"It will be, without doubt, the finest community centre and children's centre in the area and provide much needed housing. It contains everything you asked us for during the public consultations."

An impression of what the development could look like by Pegasus Urban Design on behalf of Keepmoat HomesAn impression of what the development could look like by Pegasus Urban Design on behalf of Keepmoat Homes

READ MORE: Developer chosen for scheme to create new homes and community centre

The community centre and children's centre will be built on part of the former school site and ownership of the new building will be handed over to the Newbury Community Association who run the existing centre.

The old centre, which was built half a century ago, will then be demolished and replaced with homes.

Housing will also be developed on the remaining part of the former school site and the current children's centre site.

According to a design and access statement with the application, the development will provides 23 affordable houses, a mix of two and three-bed properties.

The statement said: "The proposed development will create housing choice, new amenity spaces and a new community centre for the existing and new community, whilst improving public access across the site and to the wider pedestrian network."

It added the "dynamic" new community centre had been designed though "extensive consultation with the local community".

Mr Hopfensperger is standing as an Independent Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Bury St Edmunds.

Most Read

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Close, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Close, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car hits cafe in Ipswich leading to evacuation

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Jubilation and joy for Leiston as they at last win a league game this season

Siju Odelusi's (no 4) powerful header puts Leiston two up against Hitchin. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Dad who binged to stop his cigarette cravings sheds four stone in 10 weeks

Phil Peck at the fishing lakes near Brightwell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New 79 homes and community centre plans are ‘exciting news for all of Bury St Edmunds’

An impression of what the development could look like by Pegasus Urban Design on behalf of Keepmoat Homes

Power cut affects homes and businesses

An early morning power cut has affected homes and businesses in the NR32 2 postcode area of Lowestoft. Picture: UK Power Networks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists