Silversmith and printmaker to showcase their talents in new exhibition

PUBLISHED: 11:53 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 23 April 2019

Art work from the CO10 Collective that will be on display at Mill Tye Gallery throughout May. Picture: VAL BURNETT

Art work from the CO10 Collective that will be on display at Mill Tye Gallery throughout May. Picture: VAL BURNETT

The works of the CO10 Collective, a new group of artists in Sudbury, will go on show when it holds its first exhibition.

Members of the CO10 Collective - Sue Marsden, left, Val Burnett, Judith Glover, Cathy D'Arcy, and John Guest Picture: PETER RUMSEYMembers of the CO10 Collective - Sue Marsden, left, Val Burnett, Judith Glover, Cathy D'Arcy, and John Guest Picture: PETER RUMSEY

It takes place at Mill Tye Gallery and Arts Centre in Great Cornard throughout May and curator Cathy D'Arcy said it would showcase local talent.

Cathy, who is a ceramic artist, said she got the idea for the group after moving to Sudbury two years ago and saw that Mill Tye Gallery would be a way of bringing artists in the town together.

“Sudbury is full of creative people and I'm finding more and more,” she said.

“I think a lot of it is to do with the print workshop at Gainsborough House, I know that people have moved here because of it and as a result there is a thriving scene here.”

The CO10 Collective is a group of Sudbury-based artists Picture: VAL BURNETTThe CO10 Collective is a group of Sudbury-based artists Picture: VAL BURNETT

The collective is made up of Cathy, silversmith Val Burnett, printmaker John Guest, and artists Jos Dalley, Judith Glover and Sue Marsden.

At least one of them will be on hand every day to talk to visitors at the exhibition, which will be a mixture of their specialisms.

The exhibition previews on Saturday May 4 and will be open from 11am to 7pm until Sunday May 26.

For more details about Mill Tye events go to the gallery website.

