Silversmith and printmaker to showcase their talents in new exhibition

Art work from the CO10 Collective that will be on display at Mill Tye Gallery throughout May.

The works of the CO10 Collective, a new group of artists in Sudbury, will go on show when it holds its first exhibition.

Members of the CO10 Collective - Sue Marsden, left, Val Burnett, Judith Glover, Cathy D'Arcy, and John Guest

It takes place at Mill Tye Gallery and Arts Centre in Great Cornard throughout May and curator Cathy D'Arcy said it would showcase local talent.

Cathy, who is a ceramic artist, said she got the idea for the group after moving to Sudbury two years ago and saw that Mill Tye Gallery would be a way of bringing artists in the town together.

“Sudbury is full of creative people and I'm finding more and more,” she said.

“I think a lot of it is to do with the print workshop at Gainsborough House, I know that people have moved here because of it and as a result there is a thriving scene here.”

The CO10 Collective is a group of Sudbury-based artists

The collective is made up of Cathy, silversmith Val Burnett, printmaker John Guest, and artists Jos Dalley, Judith Glover and Sue Marsden.

At least one of them will be on hand every day to talk to visitors at the exhibition, which will be a mixture of their specialisms.

The exhibition previews on Saturday May 4 and will be open from 11am to 7pm until Sunday May 26.

For more details about Mill Tye events go to the gallery website.