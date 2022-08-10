Exhibition will demonstrate impact of erosion on Suffolk coast

Historic Bawdsey Manor could be threatened in the future by coastal erosion - Credit: Archant

A new exhibition demonstrating the impact of erosion on Suffolk’s coastline has been launched.

The Deben Marine Centre at Bawdsey Quay is showcasing photos and data demonstrating how the shore around Bawdsey has changed, which have been collected by local volunteers, the Bawdsey Beach Measurers.

They have been working with coastal scientist Helene Burningham, professor of physical geography at University College London, to find out how storms and rising sea levels are driven by climate change have affected the coast.

Prof Burningham said the information collected by the local groups was analysed and explained and supported with photos taken of the receding shore.

She said an interesting fact uncovered by the project was that coastal erosion was not necessarily a winter phenomenon, when most of the storms occur, but also happened during the summer months, especially when there were high levels of rainfall.

East Lane at Bawdsey is also under threat from a receding shore - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

She added: “We are getting lots of local information that can contribute to getting a better understanding of coastal erosion.

“The monitoring side of things can be done relatively simply by local groups using relatively straightforward or reputable approaches that provide data we can be confident in.”

Photo posts have been added at key locations to involve everyone in helping to record change as it happens, while a tide gauge is adding detailed information on water level cycles in the estuary.

There are hopes that a local weather station will be in place soon.

The exhibition features display panels and some impressive drone photographs and film of the eroding coast.

Andrew Block, chairman of Bawdsey Parish Council, said: “Now more than ever we need to understand where these changes are happening and how they are taking place and this has been the inspiration and motivation behind a project to gather and share data about the coast around the mouth of the River Deben estuary.”

In May, Mr Block spoke of his concerns that erosion was destroying the area’s cliffs and could, in the long term, pose a threat to historic Bawdsey Manor, famous for its role in the development of radar during the Second World War.

The exhibition, manned by local volunteers, is now open on Thursdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm.