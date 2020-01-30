E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Revealed - The 10 most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in 2019

PUBLISHED: 19:00 30 January 2020

TV racing presenter and former jockey, Emma Spencer sold her palatial Newmarket home, The Courtyard. Picture: SAVILLS

Archant

Last year's most expensive home was previously owned by famous sports presenter and former jockey Emma Spencer - who sold her palatial Newmarket home for a bank-breaking £2.7 million.

Suffolk is a beautiful place to live - and this reflects on some of the prices attached to the county's top homes.

House prices may be on the wane across the UK but not in Suffolk, as last year the 10 most expensive homes sold for £1.7 million or above, with one property previously home to a famous face.

Topping the list as the most expensive - and arguably the most grand - is The Courtyard, in Balatan Place, which was designed around an Italianate courtyard full of flowers and a large central fountain.

More: See inside a luxury home of a famous TV presenter

The home - which boasts an indoor swimming pool and six reception rooms - also comes with significant history; converted from a building created in 1850 by the second Earl of Zetland, and subsequent home to Doctor Wooldridge in 1946, the first director of the Animal Health Trust.

Strafford House, Aldeburgh, was also in the top 10. PICTURE: DAVID VINCENTStrafford House, Aldeburgh, was also in the top 10. PICTURE: DAVID VINCENT

Also in the top 10 is 34, Bury Road, which sold for £2.24 million, closely followed by Thorpe Hall in Woodbridge at just over £2 million.

Among the high-fliers is the six-bedroom and six-bathroom "dream" home in Great Bealings, near Woodbridge - which came in 10th spot after selling for £1.7 million - falling slightly below its guide price of £1.95 million.

1 Wood Barn Place was the 10th most expensive home sold in Suffolk in 2019. Picture: HUMBERTS1 Wood Barn Place was the 10th most expensive home sold in Suffolk in 2019. Picture: HUMBERTS

It was designed by a husband and wife team who purchased some land in Great Bealings, initially as a plot to build two family homes.

More: See inside this six-bedroom and six-bathroom home

This top 10 does not include any commercial properties, residential properties with substantial businesses or land attached and was created using Land Registry figures just published.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

