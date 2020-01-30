Revealed - The 10 most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in 2019

Last year's most expensive home was previously owned by famous sports presenter and former jockey Emma Spencer - who sold her palatial Newmarket home for a bank-breaking £2.7 million.

Suffolk is a beautiful place to live - and this reflects on some of the prices attached to the county's top homes.

House prices may be on the wane across the UK but not in Suffolk, as last year the 10 most expensive homes sold for £1.7 million or above, with one property previously home to a famous face.

Topping the list as the most expensive - and arguably the most grand - is The Courtyard, in Balatan Place, which was designed around an Italianate courtyard full of flowers and a large central fountain.

The home - which boasts an indoor swimming pool and six reception rooms - also comes with significant history; converted from a building created in 1850 by the second Earl of Zetland, and subsequent home to Doctor Wooldridge in 1946, the first director of the Animal Health Trust.

Also in the top 10 is 34, Bury Road, which sold for £2.24 million, closely followed by Thorpe Hall in Woodbridge at just over £2 million.

Among the high-fliers is the six-bedroom and six-bathroom "dream" home in Great Bealings, near Woodbridge - which came in 10th spot after selling for £1.7 million - falling slightly below its guide price of £1.95 million.

It was designed by a husband and wife team who purchased some land in Great Bealings, initially as a plot to build two family homes.

This top 10 does not include any commercial properties, residential properties with substantial businesses or land attached and was created using Land Registry figures just published.

