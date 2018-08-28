Police appeal for information after expensive items swiped from home

Suffolk Police. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police are appealing for information after expensive items were taken from a house in Lowestoft.

Euros, jewellery and a laptop were swiped from the home on Chichester Drive, off Conrad Road.

After a search was conducted, the items were declared stolen and reported to police.

The victims had been away since the following Saturday (November 24) and returned home yesterday (November 26).

The offenders entered the home by opening the side gate which lead to the back garden.

They then accessed the house through a rear dining room patio door.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary, saw any suspicious behaviour or has any information on the theft are urged to contact Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/68409/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.