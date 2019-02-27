Partly Cloudy

Botox-style drug stolen in burglary could be fatal, expert warns

27 February, 2019 - 16:00
Boxes of a Botox-style drug, worth a six-figure sum, have been stolen from a dental supplier in Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Archant

A cosmetic surgery expert has warned that giving a Botox-style drug incorrectly could cause paralysis and even result in death.

It comes after boxes of a cosmetic drug, similar to Botox, worth a six-figure sum, were stolen from a dental supplier in Essex.

Police are investigating after the break-in at Dental Directory based in Perry Way, Witham, just after 8.10am on Monday.

Professor Ash Mosahebi, honorary secretary of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons council, said: “One of the dangers of giving Botox, even in small doses, is that it can cause paralysis of the vocal cords and to stop people breathing.

“You can also exceed the safety dose which can be fatal.

“If Botox is given badly it can cause drooping of the face and eyes. There’s also the potential of it being given with a dirty needle which can lead to sepsis.”

Enquiries remain at an early stage but it is believed the burglary of medical supplies used in cosmetic procedures happened sometime between 8pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

The suspects are believed to have used a white Ford Transit van which had roof bars. There were at least four men who all wore dark clothing.

A large quantity of botulinum toxin, worth a six-figure sum, was stolen.

Detective Sergeant Richard Newton, of Essex Police, said: “The boxes are mainly labelled with the brand name Azzalure and have to be stored appropriately in order to be at their most effective and safe.

“As with any drugs used in medical procedures, it must only be administered by people who are appropriately trained.

“I’d ask anyone who is involved in cosmetic procedures who has been offered these items for sale recently and is suspicious of where they came from to please let us know.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has any information about the burglary.”

Anyone with information should call Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/30285/19 or report information online.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online. at

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

