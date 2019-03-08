Gallery

EXPLORE: Places we have loved and lost in Suffolk

Our photo sliders show how some of Suffolk's most famous sites have changed over time Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Take a trip down memory lane and treat yourself to our interactive tour of Suffolk's forgotten gems.

Former Ipswich Town sponsor Fisons operated a fertiliser factory in Bramford for over 100 years, leaving in the site in 2003. What remained of the building was destroyed in a fire in 2019. Pictures: BRIAN BLOMFIELD/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Footman's, a famous Ipswich store where you could buy almost anything, stood proud of place in Ipswich town centre for almost a century. The site between Westgate Street and Tower Ramparts is now home to department store Debenhams. Pictures: DAVE KINDRED/NEIL PERRY

The famous Port of Felixstowe has changed considerably over the years. The dock was opened for trade in 1886, and today welcomes approximately 3,000 ships each year. Pictures: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/MIKE PAGE

The old Cattle Market in Bury St Edmunds became the shiny new Arc shopping centre in 2009. Pictures: ANDY ABBOTT/GREGG BROWN

Tower Ramparts Secondary Modern School stood in the centre of Ipswich until 1979. Today, the site is home to shopping centre Sailmakers. Pictures: RICHARD SNASDELL/GOOGLE MAPS

The Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds, now a Grade II listed building, opened for business in July 1862. It was converted into a Wetherspoons pub and eatery in 2011. Pictures: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/PHIL MORLEY

Beach Station in Felixstowe welcomed passengers until 1967. The station lay disused for many years, and was finally demolished in April 2004. Pictures: JOHN KERR/GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Airport was opened in the 1930s at a total cost £13,245, and served as a military base for Spitfires and Blenheim Bombers during the Second World War. The site is now home to Ravenswood housing estate. Pictures: OWEN HINES/MIKE PAGE