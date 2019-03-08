Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

EXPLORE: Places we have loved and lost in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:45 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:01 10 June 2019

Our photo sliders show how some of Suffolk's most famous sites have changed over time Picture: ARCHANT

Our photo sliders show how some of Suffolk's most famous sites have changed over time Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Take a trip down memory lane and treat yourself to our interactive tour of Suffolk's forgotten gems.

Former Ipswich Town sponsor Fisons operated a fertiliser factory in Bramford for over 100 years, leaving in the site in 2003. What remained of the building was destroyed in a fire in 2019. Pictures: BRIAN BLOMFIELD/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Footman's, a famous Ipswich store where you could buy almost anything, stood proud of place in Ipswich town centre for almost a century. The site between Westgate Street and Tower Ramparts is now home to department store Debenhams. Pictures: DAVE KINDRED/NEIL PERRY

The famous Port of Felixstowe has changed considerably over the years. The dock was opened for trade in 1886, and today welcomes approximately 3,000 ships each year. Pictures: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/MIKE PAGE

The old Cattle Market in Bury St Edmunds became the shiny new Arc shopping centre in 2009. Pictures: ANDY ABBOTT/GREGG BROWN

Tower Ramparts Secondary Modern School stood in the centre of Ipswich until 1979. Today, the site is home to shopping centre Sailmakers. Pictures: RICHARD SNASDELL/GOOGLE MAPS

The Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds, now a Grade II listed building, opened for business in July 1862. It was converted into a Wetherspoons pub and eatery in 2011. Pictures: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/PHIL MORLEY

Beach Station in Felixstowe welcomed passengers until 1967. The station lay disused for many years, and was finally demolished in April 2004. Pictures: JOHN KERR/GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Airport was opened in the 1930s at a total cost £13,245, and served as a military base for Spitfires and Blenheim Bombers during the Second World War. The site is now home to Ravenswood housing estate. Pictures: OWEN HINES/MIKE PAGE

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Always loved and in our hearts’ – Family pay tribute to lorry crash victim

Philip Adams, from Worlington, died following the crash on the A11 at Barton Mills Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Can you spot yourself at Suffolk’s latest mud run?

The Piglet, Junior Hog raised money for East Anglia�s Children�s Hospices. Picture: BEN MATTHEWS

Students battle it out in Masterchef style invention test

Judges at the Sourced Locally invention test at Shelley's, Suffolk New College Picture: Victoria Pertusa

EXPLORE: Places we have loved and lost in Suffolk

Our photo sliders show how some of Suffolk's most famous sites have changed over time Picture: ARCHANT

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists