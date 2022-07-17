Extinction Rebellion campaigners gather in Bury for 'Carnival of Life'

Environmental campaigners from Extinction Rebellion in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday - Credit: Archant

Environmental campaigners from Extinction Rebellion gathered in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend to demand action over climate change.

On Sunday, members of the protest group led a procession through the town to celebrate biodiversity in the world while also highlighting climate issues.

Starting from the Abbey Gardens at 11am, the campaigners made their way through the town centre with speeches and songs before ending in St John's Street around 1pm for family friendly activities.

Many shoppers in the town centre stopped to watch the procession, and leaflets were handed out along the route.

The event was part of the group's 'Carnival of Life' - which is taking place across towns in East Anglia over the next two weeks.

The carnival will visit places such as Luton, Ely and Peterborough as well as Colchester and Ipswich later this month.

Jen Tooke-Marchant, a student midwife, said: "At the moment there is so much bad news about the climate crisis, it’s good to come together and celebrate the amazing biodiversity in the world.

"It’s so upsetting that many plant and animal species are endangered, or are already extinct.

"I think we’ve still got time to turn things around, so we’re raising the alarm and hoping everyone will join us in London in September for the next big rebellion."






