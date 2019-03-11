Coffin stunt claims future is ‘dead’ from global warning

A 'funeral march' was held by Extinction Rebellion to highlight the impact of climate change. Picture: FABIO S MENDES Archant

A ‘funeral march’ was held by environmental campaigners in a bid to shock residents into the belief that climate change could be killing the planet.

Extinction Rebellion took a coffin draped in a black cloth with the words “RIP Future” written on the side through the streets of Colchester to “sound the alarm about the climate emergency which threatens everyone’s future”.

The group believes its stunt on Saturday, March 9 at 1pm in Castle Park was a “wake-up call” to governments of all levels, with a spokesman adding: “Participants mourned the loss of animal and plant species which have already disappeared, and the people who have lost their lives in the fight against climate change.

“Many were dressed in black and carried flowers or other tokens of grief, and the mood was both concerned and hopeful.

“People of all walks of life and all ages took part, including many young children.”

Children even sung the words: “We are children of this world, we will not let you break it! Wake up, help us protect it!”

Extinction Rebellion is also organising a panel debate entitled Facing Extinction: Climate Change and Our Future at the University of Essex on March 13, as well as a talk entitled Climate Change and What to Do About It on March 20 at the Quaker Meeting House in Colchester.

Both are free to attend.