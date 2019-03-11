Partly Cloudy

Coffin stunt claims future is ‘dead’ from global warning

11 March, 2019 - 13:17
A 'funeral march' was held by Extinction Rebellion to highlight the impact of climate change. Picture: FABIO S MENDES

A 'funeral march' was held by Extinction Rebellion to highlight the impact of climate change. Picture: FABIO S MENDES

Archant

A ‘funeral march’ was held by environmental campaigners in a bid to shock residents into the belief that climate change could be killing the planet.

A 'funeral march' was held by Extinction Rebellion to highlight the impact of climate change. Picture: FABIO S MENDESA 'funeral march' was held by Extinction Rebellion to highlight the impact of climate change. Picture: FABIO S MENDES

Extinction Rebellion took a coffin draped in a black cloth with the words “RIP Future” written on the side through the streets of Colchester to “sound the alarm about the climate emergency which threatens everyone’s future”.

The group believes its stunt on Saturday, March 9 at 1pm in Castle Park was a “wake-up call” to governments of all levels, with a spokesman adding: “Participants mourned the loss of animal and plant species which have already disappeared, and the people who have lost their lives in the fight against climate change.

“Many were dressed in black and carried flowers or other tokens of grief, and the mood was both concerned and hopeful.

“People of all walks of life and all ages took part, including many young children.”

A 'funeral march' was held by Extinction Rebellion to highlight the impact of climate change. Picture: FABIO S MENDESA 'funeral march' was held by Extinction Rebellion to highlight the impact of climate change. Picture: FABIO S MENDES

Children even sung the words: “We are children of this world, we will not let you break it! Wake up, help us protect it!”

Extinction Rebellion is also organising a panel debate entitled Facing Extinction: Climate Change and Our Future at the University of Essex on March 13, as well as a talk entitled Climate Change and What to Do About It on March 20 at the Quaker Meeting House in Colchester.

Both are free to attend.

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

