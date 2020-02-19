E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bury St Edmunds woman among those arrested after Extinction Rebellion protest at University of Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 14:07 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 19 February 2020

Trinity College lawn in Cambridge after Extinction Rebellion activists dug it up Picture: TIM NORMAN/PA WIRE

Trinity College lawn in Cambridge after Extinction Rebellion activists dug it up Picture: TIM NORMAN/PA WIRE

A woman from Bury St Edmunds was among those arrested after the lawn of a Cambridge University college was dug up by environmental activists Extinction Rebellion.

Extinction Rebellion logo at Trinity College in Cambridge after activists dug up its lawn Picture: TIM NORMAN/PA WIREExtinction Rebellion logo at Trinity College in Cambridge after activists dug up its lawn Picture: TIM NORMAN/PA WIRE

Protestors from the group targeted Trinity College in the city on Monday, February 17, citing the college's "ties with fossil fuel companies" as their reason to dig up the 16th century centre's lawn.

The environmental activists also listed the college's role in the proposed development of Innocence Farm in Trimley St Martin as an inspiration to protest.

Proposals for the 165-acre business park near Felixstowe, on land owned by the college, were rejected by a public inquiry inspector that same day.

As many as 40 of the protestors also gathered outside a research centre run by global oilfield firm Schlumberger that day.

A 53-year-old woman from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage relating to the protest outside the firm, but has since been released under investigation.

Six other people from Cambridge, Norwich and Harleston were charged with offences including criminal damage and obstructing police.

Trinity College Cambridge said it "regrets the criminal damage done to its property".

A spokeswoman said: "The college respects the right to freedom of speech and non-violent protest but draws the line at criminal damage and asked the protesters to leave.

"Academics at Trinity are actively engaged in research to understand and develop solutions to climate change, and taking practical steps forward."

