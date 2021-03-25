News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Families offered extra help feeding children during Easter holidays

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:13 PM March 25, 2021   
Extra food and enriching activities will be available to families in West Suffolk over the Easter holidays.

Extra food and enriching activities will be available to families in West Suffolk over the Easter holidays.

Extra food parcels and holiday activities will be on offer to families in west Suffolk over the Easter school break.

West Suffolk Council has secured £50,000 of Department for Education funding for the Holiday Activities and Food programme and will be partnering with local organisations and providers. 

The council will be working with primary and secondary schools to identify eligible children.

This programme will be building on previous successful holiday activities which has been carefully designed to provide the maximum benefit within the current restrictions. 

In addition to the activities for children there will also be family sessions running with a variety of activities, cooking a nutritious meal, sports, as well as the opportunity to access advice and support.  

Councillor John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “I want to thank our partners at Suffolk County Council for working with us on this initiative and to help make a real difference to people’s lives and provide additional help for our families and children.”

