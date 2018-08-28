Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Extra train services will be running to and from Bury St Edmunds for the annual Christmas Fayre which begins tomorrow, Thursday, November 22.

In addition to the normal timetabled service, there will be eight additional services running in both directions between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, November 25, both before and after the event.

All other trains will run with the maximum number of available carriages on the day.

Additional staff will also be on hand to help and guide people and James Reeve, Greater Anglia’s area customer service manager, said: “The Christmas Fayre at Bury St Edmunds is one of the highlights of the Christmas calendar and we know many people choose to travel there by train.

“Although we are running additional trains and extra carriages we still anticipate these trains to be full. Extra colleagues will also be on hand to help passengers at Bury St Edmunds.

“We expect trains to be very busy while the market is on and would encourage people to check before they travel.”

Customers can find out train and journey times on the Greater Anglia website or app.