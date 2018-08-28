Sunshine and Showers

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

PUBLISHED: 13:30 21 November 2018

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Extra train services will be running to and from Bury St Edmunds for the annual Christmas Fayre which begins tomorrow, Thursday, November 22.

In addition to the normal timetabled service, there will be eight additional services running in both directions between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, November 25, both before and after the event.

All other trains will run with the maximum number of available carriages on the day.

Additional staff will also be on hand to help and guide people and James Reeve, Greater Anglia’s area customer service manager, said: “The Christmas Fayre at Bury St Edmunds is one of the highlights of the Christmas calendar and we know many people choose to travel there by train.

“Although we are running additional trains and extra carriages we still anticipate these trains to be full. Extra colleagues will also be on hand to help passengers at Bury St Edmunds.

“We expect trains to be very busy while the market is on and would encourage people to check before they travel.”

Customers can find out train and journey times on the Greater Anglia website or app.

Calls for speed reduction measures at accident black spot

13:00 Russell Cook
Head on crash in Eriswell in October. Picture: RUSS ELLISON

A family living on the side of a rural road in West Suffolk is calling for action to be taken to help reduce the number of accidents close to their home.

Poll Should we feed swans bread? What do experts from the region say?

12:53 Ross Bentley
Swans feeding in Ipswich Dock

Queen’s Swan Marker says the trend towards not feeding swans bread has led to underweight birds.

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

12:26 Jessica Hill
The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Marks & Spencer has been criticised for a “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing” Christmas window display advertising women’s “fancy little knickers” alongside men’s suits.

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

12:18 Megan Aldous
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

A pub in Suffolk is hosting a party for four-legged friends to celebrate winning a national award.

Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight

11:57 Will Jefford
Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.

Man robbed at gunpoint in Essex park

11:50 Will Jefford
Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A gunpoint robbery near a leisure centre has sparked fears about community safety.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

