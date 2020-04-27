New A140 roundabouts set to open by end of year

Works to build two new roundabouts near Eye Airfield on the A140 are continuing Picture: SIMON PARKIN Archant

Construction work on a new multi-million scheme to build two new roundabouts at an accident blackspot on the A140 in north Suffolk are continuing - with council bosses hoping to open them by the end of the year.

The northern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County Council The northern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County Council

A redesign of the Eye Airfield development area began construction in September last year, which will unlock access to around 230,000sqm of new industrial space.

The £5.4m project is expected to allow the development of 600 homes and create 2,000 new jobs.

Two roundabouts on the A140 near Eye Airfield and a link road are being constructed with the aim of improving traffic flow and reducing the risk of accidents.

The junctions from the road to the B1077 and the airfield have become notorious crash blackspots.

The southern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County Council The southern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County Council

Upon completion of the redevelopment, right turns from the A140 into the B1077 and Rectory Road will be banned.

Archeological works on the northern roundabout began last week and are expected to last around a month.

Suffolk County Council have confirmed workers are adhering to social distancing guidelines set out by the government during the coronavirus pandemic.

Council bosses are also hoping to have construction work finalised by the end of 2020, but have warned the impact of the virus may slow progress.

The original estimated completion time for the project was autumn this year.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “Improvement works to the A140 Eye Airfield junction and link road are continuing.

“This vital new road layout will unlock Eye Airfield for economic development and will provide significant highway benefits.

“Access to the A140 will be safer and more efficient, resolving long standing safety and congestion issues.

“I want to reassure residents that we are taking the government’s advice very seriously to protect our key workers and members of the public from the threat of Covid-19 while continuing to deliver essential services for you.

“At the moment, we are still working towards a completion date in 2020, but this may change due the current situation we are in regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.”

