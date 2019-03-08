Lane blocked after lorry sheds load of timber and girders

A busy road near Eye has been blocked this morning after a lorry shed its load of timber and girders.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to reports of the incident on the B1117 near Eye just after 8.30am this morning.

Officers remain on the scene as a clean-up operation takes place to remove the construction materials from the busy road.

One lane is blocked near the junction with the B1077, but a police spokesman said that the road is "nearly cleared".

According to the AA traffic map traffic remains in the area on both sides of the road.