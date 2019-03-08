E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lane blocked after lorry sheds load of timber and girders

PUBLISHED: 11:19 24 September 2019

The lorry has shed its load in the B1117 near Eye. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The lorry has shed its load in the B1117 near Eye. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The lorry has shed its load in the B1117 near Eye. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road near Eye has been blocked this morning after a lorry shed its load of timber and girders.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to reports of the incident on the B1117 near Eye just after 8.30am this morning.

You may also want to watch:

Officers remain on the scene as a clean-up operation takes place to remove the construction materials from the busy road.

One lane is blocked near the junction with the B1077, but a police spokesman said that the road is "nearly cleared".

According to the AA traffic map traffic remains in the area on both sides of the road.

Most Read

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One person injured as building evacuated after industrial fire

The town has been filled with smoke from the fire. Photo: Celeste Newson

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Lane blocked after lorry sheds load of timber and girders

The lorry has shed its load in the B1117 near Eye. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Only Fools and Horses sheepskin brand is back – four years after factory closed

Only Fools and Horses stars from left, Buster Merryfield (Uncle Albert), David Jason (Del Boy) and Nicholas Lyndhurst (Rodney) and David Jason (Del Boy) in his trademark sheepskin coat Picture: PA PHOTOS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists