Could you take on this Suffolk cottage renovation?

This rare cottage at Hoxne, near Eye, was last sold in 1949 Picture: MARK WILLETT Archant

Stepping inside this thatched cottage at Hoxne, last on the market back in 1949, is like taking a trip back in time, according to agents Auction House.

Auctioneers say the house would suit an experienced builder or renovator Picture: MARK WILLETT Auctioneers say the house would suit an experienced builder or renovator Picture: MARK WILLETT

The Grade II listed cottage, near Eye, needs total renovation and is a job for an experienced refurbishment purchaser.

It has no central heating and little in the way of modern conveniences, although ut It does have a water and a power supply.

The property is going under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £130,000 to £150,000,

Mark Willett, regional manager for Auction House, said it was an ideal auction property because of its great potential.

The half-an-acre garden at Heckfield Green also need some attention Picture: MARK WILLETT The half-an-acre garden at Heckfield Green also need some attention Picture: MARK WILLETT

He said: "Entering this property is like taking a step back in time, there's a great deal of original character on display and it's certainly going to be an exciting project for the lucky purchaser."

With any project of this scale, the cost of renovation is unknown until you begin, he said, and it would suit somebody with the right experience.

Back in 1949 when 37 Heckfield Green was last sold, again by auction, it was two properties. One was vacant and the other was tenanted for 19s 6d per month.

There are two reception rooms in this thatched cottage, plus space for three or four bedrooms upstairs Picture: MARK WILLETT There are two reception rooms in this thatched cottage, plus space for three or four bedrooms upstairs Picture: MARK WILLETT

It was later converted to create one larger home. There are two reception rooms downstairs and upstairs space for three or four bedrooms.

The property boasts gardens of more than half-an-acre, which also need attention, with a vehicle access along an unmade up drive.

Mr Willett added: "The property now requires full renovation to return it to its former glory but will undoubtedly make a delightful forever home or country retreat."

The cottage is offered for sale by Auction House at the Holiday Inn, London Road, Ipswich on July 18 at 2pm. Further details from 01473 558888.