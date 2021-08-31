Country market returns to Suffolk town for first time since pandemic
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
After being closed for 18 months due to the pandemic, a community market in a Suffolk town is "rising phoenix-like from the ashes".
Eye Country Market will return to north Suffolk town after an enforced hiatus on Wednesday September 1.
First started around 60 years ago the weekly market sees gardeners, bakers, cooks and craftspeople sell their wares in the town hall.
Sarah Cameron, the event's treasurer, said: "Customers can buy the freshest seasonal fruit, vegetables and flowers safe in the knowledge that no chemicals have been used and absolutely no air miles generated in getting their food to their plate.
"Bread, cakes and other baked goods are prepared by good home cooks who use no additives or hidden ingredients.
You may also want to watch:
"Everything is served with a smile and a friendly chat.
"Rest assured that Covid precautions will be observed and we should appreciate it if customers could wear masks when moving around the town hall."
Most Read
- 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
- 2 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
- 3 Town closing in on Celina loan deal
- 4 Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14
- 5 Former Town striker Garner returns from Cyprus to join League One side
- 6 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
- 7 Fuller Flavour: The hole Town still have to fill before window shuts
- 8 Walton becomes signing No.17 as Ipswich bring in another goalkeeper
- 9 Watch: What Walton will bring, plus latest on Celina move and more
- 10 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named