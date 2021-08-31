Country market returns to Suffolk town for first time since pandemic

Published: 7:30 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 8:28 AM August 31, 2021

The Eye country market is returning to the town hall on September 1. Pictured: Sellers at the market back in 2009. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

After being closed for 18 months due to the pandemic, a community market in a Suffolk town is "rising phoenix-like from the ashes".

Eye Country Market will return to north Suffolk town after an enforced hiatus on Wednesday September 1.

First started around 60 years ago the weekly market sees gardeners, bakers, cooks and craftspeople sell their wares in the town hall.

Sarah Cameron, the event's treasurer, said: "Customers can buy the freshest seasonal fruit, vegetables and flowers safe in the knowledge that no chemicals have been used and absolutely no air miles generated in getting their food to their plate.

"Bread, cakes and other baked goods are prepared by good home cooks who use no additives or hidden ingredients.

"Everything is served with a smile and a friendly chat.

"Rest assured that Covid precautions will be observed and we should appreciate it if customers could wear masks when moving around the town hall."