Fire drama as blaze in trailer spreads to garage

Firefighters were called to the scene of a garage fire in Eye this morning

Fire engines from Norfolk have been sent to help Suffolk firefighters tackle a blaze in Eye.

Crews say a trailer fire spread inside to a garage in Elizabeth Way shortly after 11am on Tuesday, May 21.

Four fire engines have been called to the scene, with two crews from Norfolk coming to assist colleagues from Stradbroke and Debenham.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews described the 5mx10m garage as being "well alight", with firefighters using breathing apparatus to combat the smoke.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, although the spokesman added there has been no reported injuries, with no other emergency services currently on scene.

He said: "We were called at 11.07am this morning to reports of a trailer on fire inside a garage in Eye.

"Four appliances are currently on scene tackling the blaze.

"The 5mx10m garage has been described as being 'well alight'."