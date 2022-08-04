Fancy hat! Eye residents remember friend with handmade hat exhibition

A hat exhibition in Eye has raised £469 for St Elizabeth Hospice, in memory of their friend and neighbour, Joan Maynard. - Credit: The Bank Eye

Residents of Eye have raised almost £500 for a local hospice in memory of their much-loved friend – with an exhibition of her handmade hats.

Joan Maynard was a passionate supporter of St Elizabeth Hospice and former chairwoman of the Friends of St Elizabeth, as well as having a flair for creativity.

During her life, she had created 28 hats of all shapes, sizes and styles, for weddings, functions and everyday wear.

Joy Evitt, a friend of Joan’s, said: “Joan was always being creative, and when she passed away, we learnt of the series of hats she had been making and we decided her work just had to be seen and enjoyed by the local community.”

Joy, together with Madelaine Nightingale, Susan Cranwell and Jan Lovell of the Textile Art Group Suffolk, set about organizing for Joan’s creations to be displayed to the public to benefit the Ipswich-based hospice.

The hats were displayed at The Bank Arts Centre on St Castle Street, and available for purchase throughout April and May. The exhibition culminated with a hat parade on May 27, with models strutting down a catwalk at the arts centre showcasing Joan’s creations. Live cabaret music was provided by Jane Hoggar.

The hospice has now announced that £469 was raised, in memory of Joan.

Joy continued: “Joan was well loved in Eye and she was a hospice supporter for many years, often creating Christmas cards or hosting quizzes in aid of the charity, as like many people, she knew friends who had been under its care.

“Therefore we were keen to showcase the hats in a way which benefited a cause Joan was passionate about. A big thank you goes to the team at The Bank Arts Centre for their help in displaying the hats and hosting the exhibition and parade, especially to Abbie Schug who has been a big help and so kind.”

Peter Brooke, volunteer director at The Bank Arts Centre, added: “I’d like to thank the team and Joy for making this all possible, it was absolutely marvellous. Much fun was had by all and it was great to bring the community together, alongside Joan’s family and friends, to enjoy and celebrate her brilliant work.”