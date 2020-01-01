Traveller fined after threatening to 'set the dogs' on police, court hears

Elvis Price was fined at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A traveller who threatened to "set the dogs" on police when they attended a caravan site in Suffolk has been fined in court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how two officers attended an area in Castleton Way, Eye, near the A140 on December 9, 2018 to speak with some children at the site in connection with the theft of some copper piping.

Police were speaking to the children and one woman when a small Jack Russell bit one of the officers.

You may also want to watch:

Elvis Price, 44, of Eye Caravan Site, then appeared and told officers: "You racists, you always blame us for everything."

He then threatened to "set the dogs" on the officers, magistrates heard.

Price was charged with disorderly behaviour under the Public Order Act 1986.

David Allan, defending, entered a guilty plea on behalf of Price, who was not present in court.

Magistrates fined Price £40, and he must also pay £105 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.