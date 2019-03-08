Rotary club donation helps playgroup repair damage caused by vandals

Rotary Club of Diss and District president Alison Bannister (right) and Margaret Wuidart (left), chair of the Rotary Community Service Committee, present a cheque to Jane West, play leader at Eye Opportunity Group Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF DISS AND DISTRICT Rotary Club of Diss and District

A Suffolk playgroup has been given a helping hand in the form of a £500 donation to repair some of the damage caused by vandals over four nights last month.

The Rotary Club of Diss and District handed over a cheque to the Eye Opportunity Group following a spate of criminal damage requiring several thousand of pounds in repairs to windows, doors, furnishings and equipment.

Local residents, businesses and charities have also helped the almost entirely self-funded group, which remained open thanks to the staff and volunteers, providing a play environment for about 35 children with a variety of learning needs and other challenges.

Coordinator Sanchia Brandreth said the donation would help the group continue providing support to families in the local area.

The Rotary Club welcomes visitors and prospective members to fortnightly meetings at the Park Hotel, in Diss. Visit dissrotary.org.uk for more information.