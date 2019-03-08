Focus on Eye in council workshop for community

Residents in Eye are being invited to a special meeting to help shape its future.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils want people to give their views on the town and what they think it needs as part of its drive to develop an economic blueprint.

The 'Shaping the future of Eye' workshop takes place at Eye town hall on Thursday July 11 and will support the council's Vision for Prosperity initiative.

Gerard Brewster, deputy leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, said similar sessions had been held in Hadleigh and Needham Market.

"Our smaller communities can sometimes be more vulnerable to economic changes so it is essential that the Vision is developed with the backing of the local community to ensure changes implemented are positive for residents and businesses," he said.

There are two sessions - 4.30pm to 6pm and 6.30pm to 8pm. Young people are encouraged to attend.