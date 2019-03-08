Sunshine and Showers

Man quizzed after vandalism of historic Eye town hall

PUBLISHED: 14:28 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 19 March 2019

Eye Town Hall in Suffolk was broken into over the Easter 2018 weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Eye Town Hall in Suffolk was broken into over the Easter 2018 weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A man has been questioned by police following the vandalism of a historic Suffolk town hall.

A number of priceless paintings were reportedly slashed during the break-in at Eye Town Hall, which took place just after the building had been given a £200,000 makeover.

A fire extinguisher was also set off, with staff at the town hall in Broad Street saying there was shock across the town following the break-in sometime between midnight on Friday, March 30 and 9.30am on Monday, April 2 last year.

The paintings in the town hall included a grand portrait of Samuel Peck, a key figure in Eye as mayor from 1875-76.

Now Suffolk police say they arrested a 47-year-old man in the Cumbria area on Thursday, March 7 on suspicion of burglary.

“He was questioned and has been subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries,” a force spokesman said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Suffolk police on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Man quizzed after vandalism of historic Eye town hall

Eye Town Hall in Suffolk was broken into over the Easter 2018 weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

