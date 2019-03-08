Man quizzed after vandalism of historic Eye town hall

Eye Town Hall in Suffolk was broken into over the Easter 2018 weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A man has been questioned by police following the vandalism of a historic Suffolk town hall.

A number of priceless paintings were reportedly slashed during the break-in at Eye Town Hall, which took place just after the building had been given a £200,000 makeover.

A fire extinguisher was also set off, with staff at the town hall in Broad Street saying there was shock across the town following the break-in sometime between midnight on Friday, March 30 and 9.30am on Monday, April 2 last year.

The paintings in the town hall included a grand portrait of Samuel Peck, a key figure in Eye as mayor from 1875-76.

Now Suffolk police say they arrested a 47-year-old man in the Cumbria area on Thursday, March 7 on suspicion of burglary.

“He was questioned and has been subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries,” a force spokesman said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Suffolk police on 101.