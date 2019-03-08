Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters freed a man from his car and a woman has been detained after a collision on a Suffolk country road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to reports of a car crash at about 7.30pm this evening, September 30, in the village of Eyke.

Emergency services found the two cars, a Ford Fiesta and a Skoda Fabia, damaged and blocking the A1152, close to Crack's Lane.

One of the drivers was left trapped in his vehicle after the crash, with firefighters having to cut him free.

He is reportedly injured and in the care of the fire service but the extent of his injuries are not known at this stage.

The woman driving the other car involved has been detained by police on suspicion of drink driving.

The road remains blocked while police work to clear the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Both a man and a woman were left trapped in their cars.

"The whole roof of the man's car was removed to release him and he is now receiving oxygen in the care of the fire service."