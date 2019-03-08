E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

PUBLISHED: 21:47 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:47 30 September 2019

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters freed a man from his car and a woman has been detained after a collision on a Suffolk country road.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to reports of a car crash at about 7.30pm this evening, September 30, in the village of Eyke.

Emergency services found the two cars, a Ford Fiesta and a Skoda Fabia, damaged and blocking the A1152, close to Crack's Lane.

One of the drivers was left trapped in his vehicle after the crash, with firefighters having to cut him free.

He is reportedly injured and in the care of the fire service but the extent of his injuries are not known at this stage.

The woman driving the other car involved has been detained by police on suspicion of drink driving.

The road remains blocked while police work to clear the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Both a man and a woman were left trapped in their cars.

"The whole roof of the man's car was removed to release him and he is now receiving oxygen in the care of the fire service."

