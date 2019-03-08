Heavy Showers

Shed security advice follows raids in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 09:08 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 31 July 2019

Police have reissued shed security advice following break-ins Picture: PA/THINKSTOCK

Archant

Police have issued shed security advice after break-ins were reported in a Suffolk village.

At least two sheds were broken into in Eyke overnight between Monday and Tuesday this week.

Nothing was taken from either shed in Church Lane, according to Suffolk Constabulary, which issued advice to residents on keeping sheds secure.

Recommendations include always keeping sheds locked; ensuring sheds are behind a secure perimeter; using dusk to dawn lighting; using hasp and staples, a padbar, or coach bolts to fasten hinges; security marking property and registering it at immobilise.com; fitting anchor points to secure items; having an alarm fitted, and avoiding storing high value items.

For more security advice, visit suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z.

If you have information about either crime in Eyke, call 101, quoting 43 or 57 of July 30.

